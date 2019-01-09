Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was taken into custody after a wild overnight police chase on the streets of Miami-Dade.

Around 2 a.m. two men were involved in a battery on a law enforcement officer in Sweetwater, according to police. One of the men was taken into custody, the other took off.

When a Miami-Dade officer in the Hammocks district tried to conduct a traffic stop on a driver who may have been the second man, that driver struck the officer’s vehicle and took off.

The suspect led police on a chase from west Miami-Dade, through major city streets. The driver lost control and crashed near a Valero gas station at NW 79th Street and 5th Court.

A witness said the chase reached speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour.

The man, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken into custody and then to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One officer did receive minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

Police have yet to determine if the subject involved in the chase is related to the Sweetwater incident.