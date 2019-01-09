Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a man accused of firing several shots at a man and woman at their house in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video shows a van slowly pulling up to a house and shots being fired at the couple on the afternoon of Jan. 4.

Detectives say QuanTez Rodney Baker is the person they are looking for in the shooting.

Baker is a convicted felon on probation.

Video shows Baker’s vehicle speeding away from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Neither of the victims were injured.

Detectives believe an argument over money led to bullets flying.

Baker is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).