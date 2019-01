Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A martial arts instructor in Doral is accused of performing sex acts with a young girl.

Sebastian Choi, 22, is the girl’s Tae Kwon Do instructor and physical education teacher.

The girl, now 13, told police the abuse started when she was 10-years-old.

Choi has been charged with molestation and sexual battery on a child.