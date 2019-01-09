Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Newly-released figures show Miami set a historic low crime rate in 2018.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, along with Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and City Manager Emilio Gonzalez joined community leaders to make the historic crime-rate announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Miami recorded 51 homicides in 2018, down from 59 in 2017 and 39 of those homicides were the result of gunfire, according to statistics provided by the police department.

Stats show other illegal activities, including burglaries, were down 11 percent, robberies 17 percent, assaults and batteries were down by 6 percent.

Sex offenses were the only illegal activity that rose 14 percent compared to last year.

Improvements in crime-fighting techniques were credited for the improved numbers.