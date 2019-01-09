Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hey South Florida, get ready to break out the sweaters, jackets, and boots.

Wednesday morning started off on the cool side with mostly low to mid-60s in Broward and Miami-Dade with a few inland areas in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be near 79F.

Tonight will get quite chilly by our standards because of a cold front on the way. The front is currently over North Florida. It is steadily progressing south and will push through the southern Florida peninsula late this afternoon and move into the Straits of Florida this evening.

Clouds will increase as a cold front approaches and passes through. The front is mainly a dry front and the rain chance remains very low with only a slight chance for stray showers.

Once the front clears and the winds shift out of the north, cold air will spill down the state and lows will fall to the low to mid-50s overnight. A few inland areas could dip to the upper 40s. We will enjoy a taste of winter South Florida style. Temperatures will be well below our average low of 60 degrees. With a brisk breeze in place, it will likely feel like the upper 40s and low 50s across South Florida when you factor in the wind chill.

We stay cool and breezy Thursday afternoon with highs only in the upper 60s.

Our average high this time of year is around 76 degrees.

With very dry conditions in place Thursday and low relative humidity values forecast in the 25-35 percent range, the Storm Prediction Center has placed interior and western sections of South Florida in concern for elevated fire weather conditions.

Thursday night into Friday morning could be colder with low 50s. Friday afternoon will be a bit milder with low to mid-70s as the winds start to shift out of the east.

This weekend as high-pressure shifts to the east, more of an onshore flow will lead to warmer weather. Our lows will be back in the 60s by Saturday morning. Highs in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with the potential for spotty showers. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 80s and the chance for a few showers.