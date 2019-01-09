Filed Under:Attack, Elderly Woman, Gold Chain, Lauderhill, Local TV, Walker

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are looking for a man caught on camera attacking an elderly woman on a walker.

A surveillance video from the Sadkins Community Center in Lauderhill captured the entire incident.

The video shows the suspect walking toward the victim, then it shows him unsuccessfully trying to rip a gold necklace from the victim causing the woman to fall to the ground.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

