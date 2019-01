Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are in the hospital after they were hit by a driver who sped off.

It happened at the intersection of 64th Street and NW 2nd Avenue in Miami.

A witness said a woman and men were hit by a speeding car and the woman appeared to be dragged by the vehicle as it drove off.

Miami police said one the injured is listed as stable while the other is in serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.