CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A man visiting the United States from Europe is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a young boy.

According to police, 85-year-old Bo Gunner Hansson intentionally touched a 13-year-old boy’s private parts while trying to assist him doing exercises at a Coral Springs park.

A police report details the incident, in which Hansson is said to have approached the boy while he was at the exercise area of Fern Glen Park on January 3rd.

He assisted the boy on the monkey bars and doing sit-ups, touching his legs and eventually moving up to the boy’s private area, per the report.

The boy and his family reported the incident to Coral Springs Police two days later.

It’s noted in the report that Hansson is a “complete stranger” to the boy, who did not ask for Hansson’s assistance while exercising.

Additionally, the report states that the boy had seen Hansson “numerous times at the park prior, but this was the first time there was an interaction.”

The report also mentions a second incident that took place in Margate the day after the alleged crimes at Fern Glen Park.

Margate Police were in contact with Hansson regarding a call placed by two male teenagers, who told police that he “tried to grab one of the teenager’s shirts and ask to see his muscles,” per the report.

It states that the second boy then slapped Hansson’s hand away and they contacted Margate Police.

Hansson is a resident of Sweden who visits the United States annually and stays for one month, according to police.

Police deemed Hansson a flight risk as he has no family in the US and has a flight home scheduled for January 16th.

He’s facing charges of lewd and lascivious conduct towards a minor between 12 and 16 years old.