WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Rick Scott is now officially a U.S. Senator for the state of Florida.

Scott’s swearing in ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon after he delayed it last week “in order to keep his promise to fight for Floridians every day of his term,” according to a Scott spokesman.

Scott was supposed to be sworn in on January 3, but received permission from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to be sworn in Jan. 8, when incoming Governor Ron DeSantis replaces him.

Scott attended the inauguration of DeSantis before taking part in his own ceremonial swearing in in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill.

Vice President Mike Pence performed Tuesday’s ceremony.

Scott’s decision to delay his swearing in ceremony means he is now the most junior incoming senator. He was slated to be the 97th on the seniority list if he was sworn in on Jan. 3 with the rest of his incoming colleagues. Seniority plays a role in where senators sit on the chamber floor, where his office space is located in the Senate office building and committee assignments.

Former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera is also feeling the effects of the delay.

If Scott had taken his new office on Jan. 3, Lopez-Cantera would have been sworn in as governor for the last five days of Scott’s term. In addition, he would have received a portrait to join other past governor’s in Florida’s Capitol, like Wayne Mixson did after serving as governor for three days in 1987 when Bob Graham left office early to be sworn in as a U.S. senator.

Now, he doesn’t get the portrait.