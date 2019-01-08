  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Florida, Inauguration, Local TV, Politics, Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida will soon have a new governor.

Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is being sworn in Tuesday as Florida’s new governor and Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state’s Capitol.

DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. in front of Florida’s Old Capitol, where he’ll lay out his vision for the next four years.

The live stream of the inauguration will air right here on CBSMIAMI.COM.

DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities during pre-inaugural events Monday, saying that he’s going to act quickly on a number of issues once the pomp and circumstances of the inauguration are over.

That includes naming three new justices to the Supreme Court, announcing major environmental policy proposals and visiting the areas devastate by Hurricane Michael in October.

DeSantis is replacing Gov. Rick Scott, who will be sworn into the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

