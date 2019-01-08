Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) – A Lake Worth woman is accused of going after her parents with a knife and threatening to kill them because they wouldn’t take her to Outback Steakhouse.

Deanna Seltzer, 28, reportedly became “enraged” when she asked her parents to go to the restaurant and they said “no”.

Seltzer began punching her mother and when her father tried to intervene she went after him too, according to her arrest report.

She then flipped over a heavy glass-topped table, and several pieces of furniture, before arming herself with a 12-inch decorative knife that was hanging on the wall.

Seltzer then ran toward her father, making slashing gestures, screaming “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” according to the report.

Seltzer’s father was able to wrestle the knife away from her and call 911.

Selter has been charged with battery on a person over the age of 65 and aggravated assault. She has been released on bond and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.