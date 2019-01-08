Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dwyane Wade may not be the only longtime Miami Heat player retiring from the NBA following this season.

On Tuesday, Heat forward Udonis Haslem said he might stick around with the Heat with one stipulation, but it involved a very unlikely scenario with his buddy D-Wade.

With a smirk, Haslem said he might play one more season, but only if Wade does the same.

That, quite frankly, doesn’t seem likely at all.

Haslem’s final season has been much more low key than his close friend.

Wade’s last dance has featured one postgame jersey swap after another, with players throughout the NBA paying tribute to the future Hall of Famer.

Haslem says he is fine with all of that.

In 16 seasons, he and Wade have been through many wars on the court.

Off the court, they have become lifelong friends.

Now, Haslem feels ready to zero in on life beyond basketball.

He remains the Heat’s all-time leader in rebounds and is second in games played and minutes, behind only Wade.

