MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Democratic Congressional Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch held a news conference Tuesday on the partial government shutdown.

Two furloughed Housing and Urban Development workers from Miami joined the representatives to describe how the shutdown is affecting their lives in very real terms, from housing and food costs to unplanned emergencies that require money.

“No one likes the idea of working without pay whether you support the wall or not. This is not our fight we are sick of being used as pawns,” said Peggy Johannsen, furloughed HUD worker.

The partial government shutdown affects 800,000 employees are still left wondering when they’re going to get paid. If the shutdown lasts through next week, most of those workers will be counted as unemployed.

The shutdown now in its 18th day is the second longest in history.

President Donald Trump has been demanding a border wall throughout the shutdown, and tonight he’ll address the American people at 9 p.m. to give his most formal argument.

Trump remains deadlocked with congressional Democrats over his demand for 5-billion-dollars for border wall funding.