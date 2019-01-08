Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer is recovering after a wild wreck that involved her cruiser slamming into a building.

Surveillance video from the building shows four police cars, with lights flashing, whiz past the self-storage building at NW 7th Avenue and 54th Street before a fifth cruiser crashes into it, going almost entirely through the wall.

“We understand that the police officer was possibly responding to a call when she tried to avoid another vehicle and eventually crashed into the side of the building, she was able to get out of her car,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll. “The car is about three-fourths of the way inside the building. She was able to open the door and she was actually inside the building.”

Several people ran over to the officer’s car to see if they could help, several more police cars arrived moments later.

The injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was listed as stable.