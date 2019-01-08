Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit by Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, against the Broward Sheriff’s Office can go forward.

In the lawsuit, Cruz claims that he was targeted, harassed, and tortured by Broward authorities.

In March 2018, Cruz was arrested for trespassing for skateboarding on the campus of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High and was placed on six months’ probation after pleading no contest.

Cruz brother Nikolas is accused of going on a shooting spree at the school on February 14th, killing 17 people.

Prosecutors said at the time that Cruz had “red flags” similar to his brother’s in terms of behavioral problems that might lead him down a criminal path or worse.

After posting the required $25 bail, Cruz claims his bond was unreasonably reset to an excessive $500,000.

In the filing, lawyers for Cruz said he was illegally held after posting his $25 bond without just cause. The claim Broward County officials then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture once he was in the Broward main jail facility, including the use of a restraint vest 24-hours per day and sleep deprivation tactics such as guards repeatedly waking him at all hours and the use of 24-hour intense lighting.

In their ruling, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled that the treat of Cruz in custody substantiated his claims of 14th amendment violations and false imprisonment.

The court agreed that Cruz’s lawsuit plausibly alleges that Broward County officials, notably Captain Sherea Green’s, decision to detain Cruz following his posting of bond was intentional, and therefore rose above the “mere negligence” required to maintain a claim for deliberate indifference to his right to be released.

Cruz is being represented by Nexus Services, the Virginia company that provided him Cruz with a job and living quarters after his scrape with the law. The suit was filed by Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, who bill themselves as “a pro bono civil-rights law firm committed to holding public officials accountable.”