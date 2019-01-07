Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the biggest stories of the Golden Globes was the success of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film won Best Picture in the Drama category and actor Rami Malek’s portrayal of Freddie Mercury won him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama.

Back in October, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo sat down with Malek and asked him how he transformed himself into the role.

“There’s this joy and mischief to him, there’s this child like thing in him, but he’s also rye and sly and all of the things you want to hang out with when you think of going out for a great night with that human being,” Malek said.

Rami worked with a movement coach, stripping down every inch of Mercury’s performance style, his magnetism and his way around the stage.

Then, there was the mouth and Mercury’s pronounced teeth.

“Before the film was even financed or green lit, I asked the producers just to get me the teeth as early as possible because that was going to be not only a task talking like him but singing with those in. I’m glad I did that because by the end of film I almost felt naked when I didn’t have them in,” he explained.

One additional challenge for Malek and his co-stars/band mates was that they had to learn how to how to play their instruments, and play them well.

“We’d be doing these live sets and we still had an audience out there and in true Freddie nature, I was like I have to keep them entertained. So I would go and be singing and prancing across the stage as were finishing a song just adlibbing with the audience and that actually became a great part of the film. I was feeling the vibe,” said Malek.