MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in police custody Monday afternoon after leading police through a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Miami-Dade County.

The driver, who was in a black pickup truck, eventually crashed the vehicle in front of a warehouse in Hialeah, in the area of Northwest 67th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, and was subsequently arrested.

A Miami-Dade police helicopter had been following the truck throughout the ordeal.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the crash and several police units at the scene.

About an hour after his arrest, the suspect was seen on a stretcher being attended to by rescue workers while talking to police.

The suspect was then transported to an area hospital.

He is expected to be taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing at some point.

There is no word on what started the pursuit or if anyone was injured during the high-speed getaway.