MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash early Monday evening.

The two-vehicle crash took place at a self-storage facility located at 5341 Northwest 7th Avenue.

The Miami police officer was in a marked vehicle.

Her cruiser crashed into a building, going almost entirely through the outside wall.

“We understand the police officer was possible respoinding to a call when they tried to avoid another vehicle, eventually crashing into the side of a building,” said Ignatius Carrol with Miami-Fire Rescue. “The car was pretty much three-fourths the way inside of the building.”

Following the accident, the officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities say she is in stable condition.

She was able to exit her patrol car on her own before being taken to the hospital.