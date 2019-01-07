Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The next time you order from Pizza Hut you may be able to add beer to the delivery.

The company is expanding its beer delivery program by adding it to nearly 300 restaurants across Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Ohio by mid-January.

The announcement is aptly timed ahead of Super Bowl LIII, one of the busiest days of the year for Pizza Hut. According to a recent survey, 86% of Americans plan to serve both pizza and beer at their upcoming Super Bowl party this year.

“As the official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, we’ve been celebrating football fans all season long, so it only makes sense for us to bring more customers the beloved combo of pizza and beer ahead of the Super Bowl,” said Pizza Hut’s Marianne Radley.

Pizza Hut is aiming to have beer delivery capabilities at 1,000 restaurants by mid-summer.

In December 2017, Pizza Hut launched its beer delivery pilot program in Arizona and expanded to parts of California five months later. Now, in 2019, with strong franchise partner participation, the company is in seven different states with additional markets forthcoming.

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of our biggest days of the year, and now being able to offer the pizza-beer delivery combo in Orlando, Florida during the big game, is a great upgrade our customers will truly enjoy,” said Carl Vannostrand, President of CFL Pizza, a Pizza Hut franchisee organization.

Qualifying orders must meet delivery minimum requirements and be placed through PizzaHut.com, the Pizza Hut Mobile app, or via phone. Delivery fees apply.

A wide variety of beers, including Blue Moon, Bud Light, and Corona Extra will be available to order.

Pizza His is the only national pizza chain that delivers beer.