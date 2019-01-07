Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new meat shop and seafood market has opened up shop in the neighborhood.

The newcomer to Poinsettia Heights in Fort Lauderdale, called Wild Fork Foods, is located at 1451 N. Federal Highway.

It also has stores in Coral Springs and Coral Gables.

On its website, Wild Fork prides itself on delivering a farm-to-fork experience through quality sourcing of meats and seafood, a blast freezing process and same-day delivery to the store.

So, if you’re on a quest for duck breast or lobster tails for a dinner party or other special occasion, you’ll find both at this shop. Searching for prime beef, Wagyu, lamb or pork? This spot has you covered.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Wild Fork Foods seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Flower Child, who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 1, wrote, “It has excellent inventory for the carnivore/gourmet cook. Perfect prime, Wagyu, USDA choice, lamb, chorizo and beef cheeks. I also found some chicken chorizo sausage, which should be nice on the grill. I would shop here again.”

Yelper Corey F. added, “I was skeptical at first. But after I bought and cooked its clams, skirt steak, filet and lobster tails, I do believe this place offers high quality foods at exceptional prices. Stock up here and put the food in the fridge the night before. The next day, you’ll be ready to go.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wild Fork Foods is open from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.