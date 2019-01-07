Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach man is accused of fondling a young girl waiting in a check out at a Sedano’s Supermarket.

It happened January 4th at the grocery chain’s location at 3801 W Flager Street.

Juan Gonzalez, 59, stood behind the seven-year-old girl and father in line and reportedly touched her buttocks and private area over her dress.

The girl did not tell her father until they were just about to leave the store.

The girl’s father told the manager what had happened and the two reviewed the store’s surveillance video which reportedly showed Gonzalez touching the girl in her private areas several times.

When the girl’s father tried to stop Gonzalez from leaving the store until the police arrived, Gonzalez pulled a pocket knife on him and said, “If you hit me, I’ll stab you,” according to his arrest report.

The police arrived and Gonzalez was arrested. He’s been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“At Sedano’s, our customers’ safety and well-being have always been one of our top priorities. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family. We are fully cooperating with authorities in their ongoing investigation, and thus, cannot comment further,” said Sedano’s Supermarkets spokesman Javier Herran.