TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Several events are being held Monday and Tuesday to celebrate the inauguration of Governor-elect Rick DeSantis.

Monday morning, Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nuñez was recognized at a breakfast as the highest-ranking Hispanic woman elected in Florida history.

Monday afternoon, there will be an event to honor military and law enforcement personnel at the Tallahassee automobile museum. Monday night, the Republican party of Florida is throwing a party in downtown Tallahassee.

On Tuesday, there will be a prayer breakfast at Florida A&M University, followed by the swearing-in ceremony outside the Old Capitol. DeSantis will take the oath of office at noon.

This time around there will be no parade. The soon to be 46th Governor of Florida said while pomp and circumstance are fine, but he wants to get right to work.

CBS4 News news will bring you complete coverage of the Governor’s inauguration. Reporter Ty Russell is in Tallahassee, watch for his live reports beginning Monday night at 11 p.m.