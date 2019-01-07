Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI LAKES (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking to start the new year with a new job – this might be just the thing for you.

A mega job fair will be held Thursday, January 10th, at Don Shula’s Hotel in Miami Lakes.

Nearly two dozen companies will be looking to fill a thousand positions. A special focus at this job fair will be helping veterans.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So who is hiring?

Orkin Pest Control is looking reps for North and South Miami. The company has committed to hiring a thousand veterans in the next five years.

DoubleTree By Hilton Ocean Point has a number of positions to fill including servers, cashiers, engineering security, and bartenders.

Jiffy Lube will be hiring techs, managers, and customer service personnel.

Other companies at the event include New York Life, Marriott Biscayne Bay, SP Plus Hospitality and Verizon.

If you’re planning on going, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.