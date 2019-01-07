Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Embattled former Broward elections supervisor Brenda Snipes will square off Monday in federal court against Gov. Rick Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano in a bid to get her job back.

Snipes came under fire during the contentious recount that followed the 2018 elections. She planned to resign on January 4th but Scott suspended her in late November.

Snipes contends that her due process rights were violated and that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

Scott appointed his former general counsel to take her place. In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence, and neglect of duty.

Snipes is a Democrat while Scott and Galvano are Republicans.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)