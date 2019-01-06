Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating an incident where the driver of a luxury car concierge service was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police said John Oscar, 23, was driving west bound on Northwest 151st Street when he was shot.

As a result of the shooting, Oscar smashed into a fence at the corner of Sultan Avenue and Oriental Boulevard.

The owner of the car service 305 Elite and Oscar’s boss, Rashawn Welch, said he had just dropped off a customer when it happened.

He said Oscar was a hard worker.

Welch said, “I met this man about four years ago and I took him and his friends underneath my wings.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. All calls are confidential and if an arrest is made you can be rewarded $3,000.