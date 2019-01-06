Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida girl who almost died in a New Year’s Eve car accident got a special gift this weekend.

Local Haitian-American rapper Marvin Beauville, better known as Kiddo Marv, made a visit to Dezirea Joseph in the hospital.

Joseph was one of the four teens inside a car when it plunged into a Miami Lakes pond.

Her friend, Christopher Levya, died while attempting to save her.

Dezirea’s aunt reached out to her niece’s favorite rapper and he said he felt compelled to come out to the hospital.

Beauville even called some other famous friends so that Dezirea could video chat with them as well.