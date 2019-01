Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

This Tuesday, there will be a changing of the guard in Tallahassee.

Ron DeSantis will be sworn-in as Florida’s New Governor along with Miami Native, Jeanette Nunez as Lt. Governor and elected cabinet leaders.

Nunez joins us to discuss the transition to power and the new administrations priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Guest: Jeanette Nunez, Lt. Governor Elect