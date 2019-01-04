Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Governor-elect Ron DeSantis is appointing an official from the administration of President Donald Trump to run the agency that oversees Medicaid.

DeSantis announced Friday that he is appointing Mary Mayhew as secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Mayhew was placed in charge of the federal Medicaid program just three months ago.

Mayhew had worked as commissioner of Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services for seven years but then mounted an unsuccessful bid for governor last year. She came in third during the Republican primary.

During her time in Maine, Mayhew was a strong opponent of expanding Medicaid as allowed under the Affordable Care Act. Maine also reinstated work requirements for food stamps recipients and drug testing of some welfare recipients during her time as commissioner.

