MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP is demanding the release of the SAT scores of a Michael M. Krop Senior High senior who is accused of cheating on her SAT because test officials say that her score was “Too Improved” to be hers.

Kamilah Campbell, 18, is an honors student at the school with a 3.1 GPA.

Campbell took the SAT in March 2018 with no preparation to get a baseline test score. She scored a 900 out of 1600 on her first attempt.

Campbell enrolled in an online test prep service and studied under tutors. In October, she retook the SAT and scored 1230, however she was told her score had been flagged because of her marked improvement.

The Educational Testing Service (EST), which administers the SAT, then refused to validate or release the test scores.

“We stand in solidarity with Kamilah and her mother,” said Ruban Roberts, president of the Miami-Dade chapter of the NAACP. “The Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP as well as our Florida state conference will be doing its own investigation into this matter. This is not something new, we’ve had these issues before, and we are very concerned about the process of how these cases are identified.”

“The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, when they take a position, it means a world of difference in getting people to acknowledge wrongdoing, especially based on their historical significance in the United States of America,” said Campbell’s attorney Benjamin Crump.

Congresswoman Frederika Wilson said she’s disappointed that Campbell’s score was challenged.

“The College Board, however, is challenging her score and has suggested that Kamilah may have cheated. It claims to “celebrate when students work hard and improve their scores on the SAT,” yet instead of celebrating Kamilah, it is creating a perception that perhaps she’s done something wrong, which is preventing her from pursuing scholarship opportunities,” said Rep. Frederika Wilson in a statement.

“I fully intend to look into this matter, but I am very concerned that this incident may send the wrong message to young people, especially those who need more incentive and support than Kamilah to push themselves to excel in school and pursue higher education,” she added.

Crump is demanding that the EST release and validate her score within 2 weeks, so she has a fair chance in the college application process.

If the demands aren’t met in the timeline, Crump said they’ll take legal action which includes citing a violation of Campbell’s civil rights.