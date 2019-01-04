Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A biology teacher at Dr. Michael Krop High School, Diego Guzman Carranza, faces one count of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a 14-year-old student at the school, according to Wilton Manors Police.

Investigators say they found a partially dressed Carranza and victim at an Airbnb apartment in Wilton Manors on Thursday evening. When he answered the door, Carranza asked if he’d done something wrong, uttered an expletive and said “is she that young?” the police report says.

Carranza asked for a lawyer and refused to speak with police. The victim, however, told police quite a bit.

According to the police report in the case, the victim told police that “…her and the defendant had been in an ongoing sexual relationship.” She also “stated her and the defendant had previously talked about how their sexual relationship was illegal due to the defendant being thirty years old and the victim being 14 years old. Also due to the defendant being the victim’s school teacher.”

Investigators searched the Airbnb and found “two boxes of condoms” and a “box of miscellaneous adult sex toys.”

Carranza stood before a judge on Friday. He was ordered to stay away from Krop High School and from the victim. The judge gave him a bond of $50,000.

“I am going to do the $50,000 bond. Honestly, I thought the state was going to ask for more,” said Judge Kim Mollica. “These are some very serious charges.”

CBS 4 News reached out to Miami Dade Schools about Carranza’s arrest. In a statement, Spokesperson Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said, “The allegations against this employee are despicable. The District goes to great lengths to ensure employees are guided by ethical and moral standards, especially where students are concerned. Any action running contrary to the values we promote and practice will be dealt with in the swiftest manner. The process to terminate his employment is already underway.”

If anyone has additional information on Carranza, they are urged to call Wilton Manors Police Department, Miami-Dade Police or Miami Dade School Police.