FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High is accused of having sex with 14-year-old students

On January 3rd, the teen’s older sister contacted the Wilton Manors police and told them her sister was with her teacher at an Airbnb.

When police went to the address they were given and knocked on the door, a shirtless Diego Guzman Carranza answered.

When asked if the teen was with him, Guzman Carranza, 30, reportedly told the officers she was in the room. He then started breathing heavily and asked if he had done anything wrong.

“The defendant spontaneously uttered ‘(expletive), is she that young?” according to his arrest report.

When officers called for the teen to come out, she reportedly did so from a bathroom dressed only in a long white shirt and didn’t appear to be wearing any pants.

When police questioned the teen, she admitted that she and Guzman Carranza had sex, according to his arrest report. She reportedly told the officers that she and Guzman Carranza had been in an ongoing sexual relationship.

The teen also told police that she and Guzman Carranza had discussed that their sexual relationship was illegal due to their ages and that he was her teacher, according to the report.

Guzman Carranza was arrested and charged with one count of performing lewd or lascivious molestation on a person under the age of 16 years old.

Guzman Carranza has been with Miami-Dade Public Schools for about a year and a half, according to the district which issued the following statement:

“The allegations against this employee are despicable. The District goes to great lengths to ensure employees are guided by ethical and moral standards, especially where students are concerned. Any action running contrary to the values we promote and practice will be dealt with in the swiftest manner. The process to terminate his employment is already underway.”

Daisy Gonzalez-Diego

Chief Communications Officer