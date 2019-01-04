Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people wanted for a string of armed robberies are accused of shooting at Hialeah police officers.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a mobile home park along NW 29th Court and 76th Street.

When the two suspects began shooting, Hialeah police said their officers returned fire.

Both suspects were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. No police officers were injured.

Police have not said why their officers were at the mobile home park or how many officers were involved.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.