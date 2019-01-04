Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 94-year-old World War II veteran in need is getting help thanks to many of our generous CBS4 viewers.

Leo McClarney is a Navy vet who served at Pearl Harbor.

The roof of the home he built in Cutler Bay was severely damaged nearly two years ago by Hurricane Irma. At the time, a crew patched up the areas with blue tarps. They were meant to be a temporary fix, but he never received a permanent solution.

His daughter, Regina McClarney-Crowley, said they don’t have the money to replace the room and have been fighting for some sort of assistance just to get it fixed.

In the day or so since CBS4’s exclusive story aired about his plight, online donations to CBS4’s Neighbors 4 Neighbors have been coming and the first steps to get this proud naval veteran a brand new roof have been taken.

Additionally, the Irma Long Term Recovery agency in Miami-Dade has assigned a case manager to evaluate what other needs there made be and what resources are available. There is concern that since roof has been leaking for years, there may be other problems and mold remediation may be needed.

If you’d like to help, go to Neighbors 4 Neighbors, and select “Other” in the designation field and “Veteran Leo” in the dedication field. All credit cards are accepted. Donations are tax deductible.