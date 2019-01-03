WATCH LIVEUS House Elects Nancy Pelosi As New House Speaker
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old arrested in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman in Opa-locka is being charged as an adult.

Tamarray McDaniel appeared before a judge Thursday.

He faces several charges, including 2nd-degree murder for the killing of Quanita Curry-Golden in November.

Police say the two teens shot and killed Curry-Golden in her car.

Curry-Golden’s 13-year-old girl was also shot and wounded.

Zackrus Beckham, 19, also faces several charges including first-degree murder.

McDaniels is scheduled to be back in court next Monday.

