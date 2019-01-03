  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida House, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A freshman state House member has proposed offering sales-tax exemptions on items that can help seniors live independently in their homes.

Rep. Joe Casello, D-Boynton Beach, filed the proposal for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts March 5th.

Under the measure, items such as handrails, bed rails, grab bars, and shower seats would be exempt from sales taxes. Meanwhile, the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee on Monday is slated to take up a bill, filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, that would provide a sales-tax exemption for incontinence products.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s