Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Welcome to Kaluz, on the Fort Lauderdale side of the bridge that connects Fort Lauderdale with Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The oversized building with modern, dramatic, yet warm interiors boasts a casual and an easy breezy outside dining area set right on the waterfront.

“We have this awesome building so when people walk in they are wowed by the ambiance, so we have to have food and service that matches it. So, our goal is that every guest that comes in, as an experience, not just a meal,” General Manager George Renner said.

Kaluz began in Argentina. This location is the first in the U.S.

George Renner has been there since day one.

“I started out as a server actually for 2 months. It was a great experience and then I was a floor manager and learned everything I could. Now here we are. I am so happy to be doing this job,” he said.

The look and feel of Kaluz is inviting and guests who just want to enjoy the views are encouraged to have snacks and drinks in their Zen patio setting.

They also serve full meals there as well.

As for the food…

“One of owners was with Houston’s and he took a lot of what he learned from there, they do a great job over there and applied it to what we do here. We like calling the food American contemporary. We like to think there’s something for everyone on menu steak, cheeseburger scallops – Seabass is the most popular dish,” he explained.

Back in the kitchen veteran chef Brooks Betts prepares CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s tasting menu. They begin with pan seared scallops with a pomegranate reduction and a chilled quinoa medley.

“In the middle is the quinoas medley. It’s quinoas, basmati rice, dried peppers, and almonds. It’s healthy food and tasty,” Renner said. “I love the crunch and the sweet of the scallops. This is delish,” said Petrillo.

Next, tuna tartare with ahi tuna, avocado, soy sauce, sriracha, and house made crispy wontons.

“I’m going nowhere. This is my dish. This is a special appetizer and the home made wontons are amazing,” Petrillo said.

Then the mac daddy of a meal: a 20 ounce rib eye served with an overstuffed baked potato with the kitchen sink on it.

“It’s big, it has a nice marbling. It renders down and makes it a juicy tender steak,” Renner said.

“It’s so tender and even though we’ve been sitting out here still has a ton of flavor,” said Petrillo.

They end on a sinfully delicious dessert called Going Bananas! Its banana cake topped with hazelnut icing shaved coconut, fresh bananas, and vanilla ice cream.

Kaluz is open 7 days a week lunch for and dinner.

For more info visit www.kaluzrestaurant.com