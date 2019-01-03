Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Opa-locka Police detectives have made an arrest in a bizarre attempted murder case.

As a result, 29-year-old Alejandro Gomez is behind bars.

He told police that David Flores came to his auto shop to collect a debt.

Gomez said that the two got into a fight and that he shot Flores in self-defense.

The incident happened on Friday, December 14th.

Flores was shot multiple times and could not be interviewed until recently.

Police say Flores told them Gomez owned him $200 and Gomez called Flores to come get the cash.

That’s when Flores was shot.

Gomez is now charged with second degree attempted murder.