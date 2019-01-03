  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Carey Codd
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Miramar police announced Thursday that the husband of missing woman Stephanie Ray Clemons is a person of interest in the case.

They say they have spoken with him about her disappearance but they say he is not being cooperative.

Clemons was last seen at her Miramar apartment in May. Since then her family hasn’t heard from her and she hasn’t been seen at her medical assistant job at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“We miss her and love her,” said her sister Sylvia Ray, at a news conference on Thursday. “She’s a good person She doesn’t deserve what happened to her.”

At the news conference, Miramar Police announced that her husband is a person of interest in the case.

“The person of interest in the case is Ms. Ray’s husband, Jack Freeman Junior,” said Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti. “He is a person of interest, not a suspect.”

Miramar Police are now working this case as a homicide. CBS 4 News recently obtained a search warrant in the case. The search shows that Miramar Police consider the case a murder. And they recently searched Clemons’ Volkswagen — a red Jetta. The search warrant also says police were looking for “DNA evidence from the victim and the potential suspect” in the case.

Clemon’s family is desperate to know what happened to her.

“We need your help,” Sylvia Ray said. “She’s been missing since May 20. That was the last time I spoke with her. We just want her home.”

If you have any information about Stephanie Clemons’ disappearance you are urged to call the Miramar Police department or Crimestoppers at 954 493 TIPS.

