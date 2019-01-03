Filed Under:Central Florida, Circle B Bar Reserve, Gator, Giant Alligator, Lakeland, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami) – A humongous alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll at a Central Florida reserve.

giant gator Massive Alligator Caught Taking A Leisurely Stroll In Central Florida Reserve

(Source: Suzy Griffin Paul)

This comes nearly one year after video of a giant gator was captured at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Florida.

It’s not known whether both videos show the same gator, the Circle B Bar Reserve is known for its large alligators and a large alligator population.

There have been rare occasions that areas of the park are forced to be closed due to increased alligator activity during the animals’ mating season.

The gator from last year’s video was named Humpback.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s