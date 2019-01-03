Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami) – A humongous alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll at a Central Florida reserve.

This comes nearly one year after video of a giant gator was captured at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Florida.

It’s not known whether both videos show the same gator, the Circle B Bar Reserve is known for its large alligators and a large alligator population.

There have been rare occasions that areas of the park are forced to be closed due to increased alligator activity during the animals’ mating season.

The gator from last year’s video was named Humpback.