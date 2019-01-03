Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More fallout from the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.

Another Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded to the shooting has been stripped of his badge.

Joshua Stambaugh is accused of neglect of duty and not meeting BSO standards.

According to the MSD commission’s investigation, Stambaugh’s body camera recorded the sounds of the final five gunshots at the school but instead of running towards the gunfire, he stayed by his vehicle and didn’t try to find out where the shots were coming from.

Several other Broward deputies have already been suspended because of their botched response to the shooting.

17 people were killed and 17 others were injured in the shooting.