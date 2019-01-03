Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 200 farm animals were removed from a ranch in the Redland on Thursday.

The animals, many of them emaciated or in poor health, were rescued from the property at SW 182nd Avenue and 267th Street by the South Florida SPCA Horse Rescue (SFSPCA) working with Miami-Dade Police and Animal Services.

According to investigators, farm animals were being confined in inadequate conditions, lacking proper shelter, food and water.

This was the largest variety of animals the SFSPCA has rescued in a single case in its 26 year history.

Among the animals seized were horses, mini horses, donkeys, cows, pigs, alpacas, sheep, goats, emus, and turkeys. The animals were taken to the SFSPCA’s ranch in Homestead where they will be cared for and given medical evaluations by veterinarians from the assisting agencies.

The group had already removed 19 animals in previous days, including a llama, three alpacas, nine sheep and six goats.

Already home to over 60 horses and animals, the additional 200 is stretching the organization’s physical and financial limits. Staff and volunteers are working overtime to accommodate the new arrivals. If you’d like to help, tax-deductible donations can be made at helpthehorses.org.