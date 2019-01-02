Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The commission investigating the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre has turned in its recommendation that teachers who volunteer and undergo training be allowed to carry guns.

The 15-member Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the 446-page report containing that proposal and other recommendations. It’s now in the hands of Gov. Rick Scott, governor-elect Ron DeSantis and the Legislature.

Read the MSD Commission’s report on the school shooting

The report details what is believed to have happened before, during and after the Feb. 14 shooting attack that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

The Legislature would have to approve the proposal to allow teachers to carry guns. It’s opposed by the teachers union and the PTA.

The report is highly critical of the Broward County sheriff’s office, which does not require deputies to confront active shooters.

