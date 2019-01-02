Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue divers pulled the body of a man from a canal after he was struck by a Brightline train on New Year’s Day.

It happened just north of Cypress Creek Road on a bridge that traverses the Cypress Creek Canal.

Divers found the body in the water on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the 11th fatality since the Brightline began its test runs in mid-2017. The high-speed trains travel between Miami and West Palm Beach with a stop in Fort Lauderdale.

