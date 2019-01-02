Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – A freak accident outside of a Broward County hospital has left one of its employees dead.

That woman had just left the emergency room at Cleveland Clinic when she was struck by a car in the parking lot.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide investigators looked for clues in the deadly accident that killed a hospital employee.

CBS4 cameras captured investigators looking at a car inside some crime scene tape.

We also saw investigators taking measurements on a roadway.

The Public Information Officer for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue tells CBS4 News that the deceased employee was a lab technician at the hospital and that she has adult children.

We’re told that the employee was struck while she was in a crosswalk crossing a road, presumably to get to her car.

CBS4 was told she suffered significant injuries.

The victim was immediately taken into the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the driver of the car who hit her remained on scene and is cooperating with BSO.

The hospital released a statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our Cleveland Clinic Florida employee who was struck by a car today on our campus. She was a dedicated caregiver, committed mother and friend to many. Our deepest sympathy is with her family, friends and close colleagues during this difficult time.”

The identity of the employee has not yet been released.

An investigation by BSO is ongoing.