WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
By Carey Codd
Filed Under:Broward County, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff's Office, Carey Codd, Cleveland Clinic, Hit By Car, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – A freak accident outside of a Broward County hospital has left one of its employees dead.

That woman had just left the emergency room at Cleveland Clinic when she was struck by a car in the parking lot.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide investigators looked for clues in the deadly accident that killed a hospital employee.

CBS4 cameras captured investigators looking at a car inside some crime scene tape.

We also saw investigators taking measurements on a roadway.

The Public Information Officer for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue tells CBS4 News that the deceased employee was a lab technician at the hospital and that she has adult children.

We’re told that the employee was struck while she was in a crosswalk crossing a road, presumably to get to her car.

CBS4 was told she suffered significant injuries.

The victim was immediately taken into the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the driver of the car who hit her remained on scene and is cooperating with BSO.

The hospital released a statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our Cleveland Clinic Florida employee who was struck by a car today on our campus. She was a dedicated caregiver, committed mother and friend to many. Our deepest sympathy is with her family, friends and close colleagues during this difficult time.”

The identity of the employee has not yet been released.

An investigation by BSO is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s