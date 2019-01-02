Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a man has barricaded himself inside a Cooper City home on Wednesday morning.

Images from Chopper 4 showed BSO SWAT team members and yellow in the neighborhood on Lakeshore Drive.

A burglary suspect had been reported in the neighborhood in the early morning hours and took off running when spotted by police, according to authorities.

The suspect ran into a home in the area. Police said the residents of that home evacuated safely.

BSO is negotiating with the suspect, who remains inside the home at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.