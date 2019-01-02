Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami/AP) — Maybe he should’ve ordered a happy meal.
A man is under arrest after authorities say he grabbed the shirt of a Florida McDonald’s employee and tried to pull her over a counter.
The employee responded by punching the customer several times in the face at the St. Petersburg restaurant on Monday.
A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when the customer asked for a straw.
St. Petersburg police say the video shows Daniel Taylor grabbing Yasmine James’ shirt. James responded by hitting him several times.
Police say Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.
Taylor is white and James is black.
Taylor is being represented by the public defender’s office, which didn’t respond to a request for comment.
This story had the race of the principals in it. I haven’t seen that mentioned in a story in a long while. I wonder if the race of the attacker was black, would it have been in the article.?
Over a frickin STRAW???
Why does this need to be in the story? “Taylor is white and James is black.” You wonder why we have race issues still in the USA.
If Taylor is black and James is white would the story be any different? .