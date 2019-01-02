Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a 94-year-old World War II veteran is asking for help getting him a new roof.

Regina McLarney-Crowley says almost two and a half years ago, Hurricane Irma destroyed her father’s roof.

A crew patched up the area with blue tarps. They were meant to be a temporary fix, but he never received a permanent solution.

Leo Crowley is a Navy veteran who served in Pearl Harbor. His daughter says they have been struggling to get him the help he needs.

“We don’t have the funds,” she said. “He doesn’t have the funds to put a new roof on. He’s on a very limited income and whatever he gets goes toward his caregivers. He has 24-hour care.”

McLarney-Crowley says she tried to reach out to FEMA and went through an appeals process, but never received a response.

“Even though I wrote a letter saying that he’s a veteran and asked if there something that could be done for him, nothing happened,” she said.

As the patching has deteriorated over time, his family and caregivers are concerned about keeping him safe from the elements.

“When Mother Nature comes – a rain, heavy wind – we aren’t sure what’s going to happen,” said Denise Metayer, his caregiver.

“We are asking if anyone can help grant him his wish,” she continued. “He’s 94. He wants to stay in his own home.”

Crowley built the home himself. His daughter said they lived there during Hurricane Andrew with no damage. Now, even two years later, they cannot avoid the ever-increasing damage from Irma.

“I feel that, you know, he’s done service for this country and maybe people can do a service for him,” she said.

If you want to help, you can contact the organization Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404.