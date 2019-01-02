Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in the Christmas Day killing of a man at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

On Wednesday, police identified the homicide suspect as Jeffery Sapp, 44, who was taken into custody at his home in the City of Coral Springs on January 1.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Westar station on West Broward Boulevard.

According to police, Sapp arrived at the gas station a short time before Emmanuel Watts did and waited in his car.

When Watts, 44, arrived, Sapp got out of his car and followed him into the store, shooting him multiple times. He then got back into his car and drove off.

Watts was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.