Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While some people brought in the new year by watching a ball drop or Big Orange rise, some new moms celebrated the births of their child – the first to be born in South Florida in 2019.

At Jackson Memorial Hospital, their first baby of the new year was born at 12:05 a.m.

Baptist Hospital’s first newborn was a healthy baby boy born at 1:13 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds, four ounces, measuring 21 inches.

At Mount Sinai Medical Center, a baby girl – Luna – was born at 1:36 a.m., weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces.

At Hialeah Hospital, little Nathaly Gonzalez, weighing in at five pounds, was born at 9:15 a.m.

In Broward, the first baby born at Broward Health Medical Center was Matthew Torres.

Little Matthew was born at 1:56 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds and two ounces.