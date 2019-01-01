  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Year's Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While some people brought in the new year by watching a ball drop or Big Orange rise, some new moms celebrated the births of their child – the first to be born in South Florida in 2019.

At Jackson Memorial Hospital, their first baby of the new year was born at 12:05 a.m.

Baptist Hospital’s first newborn was a healthy baby boy born at 1:13 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds, four ounces, measuring 21 inches.

At Mount Sinai Medical Center, a baby girl – Luna – was born at 1:36 a.m., weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces.

At Hialeah Hospital, little Nathaly Gonzalez, weighing in at five pounds, was born at 9:15 a.m.

In Broward, the first baby born at Broward Health Medical Center was Matthew Torres.

Little Matthew was born at 1:56 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds and two ounces.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s