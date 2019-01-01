  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the cause of a deadly fire in Hialeah on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly contained a fire at a residence in West 14th Avenue and 44th Terrace, where they found a body and several containers of gasoline.

The gasoline containers were on the second floor of the home and fire officials found a rag sticking out of a man’s pickup truck that made it seem it was meant to detonate somehow, officials said.

Police believe this to be a domestic-related arson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

