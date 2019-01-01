Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the cause of a deadly fire in Hialeah on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters quickly contained a fire at a residence in West 14th Avenue and 44th Terrace, where they found a body and several containers of gasoline.
The gasoline containers were on the second floor of the home and fire officials found a rag sticking out of a man’s pickup truck that made it seem it was meant to detonate somehow, officials said.
Police believe this to be a domestic-related arson.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.